Today in Tabs: The Future Was Then

wow i can’t believe today is the same date as at the end of ‘The Time Machine’ where the guy finds the giant crabs wandering the dead earth

But what you might not have known is that October 21, 2015 is also the future that Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and some girl who will be unconscious soon anyway travel back to in dystopian sci-fi horror epic Back to the Future II. That’s right, we’re not in the past or the present anymore. This is: The Futch. Fortunately, today offers such an irresistible opportunity for inoffensive pseudo-humor that it can even be celebrated by brands, the police, brands, the police, drugstore circulars, and BuzzFeed (with brands and the police). The film continues to resonate because it obviously got a lot right about 2015 America. Humans are still bilaterally symmetrical, for the most part. Clothing is still worn. Eagle-eyed viewers will note that the people of Robert Zemeckis’s future have five fingers on each hand, just like many of us do today! And of course, our girlfriends are generally left unconscious in an alley as much as possible.

If you only have time to read one thing about today’s marketing and law enforcement holiday, make it Matt Zoller Seitz’s post about how the Back to the Future series has aged along with us all, which is genuinely a good piece of film writing and won’t make you yearn to join George Taylor in the Forbidden Zone. And remember, it’s almost Mole Day !

didn’t realize “Netflix and chill” meant sex. I thought it was literal. I told a coworker I was going to Netflix and chill this weekend — Dr Haughey’s Monster (@mathowie) October 20, 2015

Today in Nepotism: Tabs Intern Emeritus and senior contributing editor Bijan Stephen wrote a feature for Wired about Black Lives Matter, the civil rights movement of the ’60s, and how the technologies of resistance have changed. I would be obligated to tab it out of loyalty, but fortunately it’s very good. Bijan also wrote a pretty good Trake yesterday, and edited Tabs friend Kevin Nguyen’s “Hideo Kojima Is the Jonathan Franzen of Video Games,” which I hope leads to a whole series of articles about who else is the Jonathan Franzen of their field. So if you’d been wondering what Bij is up to, he’s keeping busy.

In The Awl, Mark Slutsky’s “Lossless” advanced the fictional gadget blogging genre. In the Times Magazine, Elon Green wrote about the forgotten history of gay adult adoption, which is hard to believe was ever necessary even now, when it is so newly unnecessary. Mary Matalin likes Donald Trump’s . . . what? Today in webs. Today in Webbs. Alanis Morissette and Lena Dunham are both launching podcasts, which are definitely things that need to exist. Tragically, John Cook was named permanent executive editor of Gawker yesterday. He will be missed. Sarah Jeong on the end of the Carl Mark Force trial. “Should we ban killer robots?” Hmm, tough call. Joe Biden announced he will not run for president, and also confirmed that it’s Liquid Swords.

Blogging is dead. It has been replaced by “posting blurry screencaps to twitter.” — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) October 19, 2015

Today’s Nightmare Fuel: Crunchy candy teeth! Probably don’t watch this.

Today’s Game: @leyawn made a Choose Your Own Adventure game on Twitter.