“Angry Birds” Maker Rovio To Cut 213 Jobs

With a major animated film on the horizon, Rovio, the struggling company behind the Angry Birds franchise, is laying off almost a third of its workforce. In a statement, the Finnish game developer confirmed it is cutting over 200 jobs and initiating a massive reorganization.

“Rovio Entertainment Ltd. has concluded its employee negotiations announced on August 26 this year,” the company said in a statement released to Fast Company. “As a result, Rovio will reduce its workforce by 213 positions. Rovio Entertainment will restructure and concentrate its activities around three primary business areas: games, media and consumer products.”

As Fast Company wrote this past August, the company initially said it was planning to eliminate 260 jobs.

Rovio has maintained moderate success with its Angry Birds franchise , but has crucially failed to develop any other games, products, or concepts that have resonated with a large audience. The company is now putting much of its resources behind a 3-D animated film, slated for release next year, that it believes will help revive interest in Angry Birds.