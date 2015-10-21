Infographic: The Definitive Breakdown Of Famous Books Vs. Their Film Adaptations

Literary snoots are quick to point out that the book is always better than the movie, but that is simply not true. One of the widely agreed-upon best movies of all time, The Godfather, is based on a book that is widely agreed-upon to be inferior to the film. If this is true, which, in this writer’s opinion, it totally is, then perhaps some of the other most famous adaptations of all time might offer a better user experience. A new infographic helps those undecided sort through this complex dilemma with actual data.

Created by the team at Cartridge Discount for the project, Bookwork vs. Film Buff is a thoroughly sourced breakdown that weighs some of the most famous book series ever against their film or television adaptions. From Harry Potter to Lord of the Rings, and far beyond, the infographic offers both a user score–derived from IMDb for films and GoodReads for books–and a critics score–based on Rotten Tomatoes for films and idreambooks for books–to reveal which one was generally better-liked, and by which crowd. It also displays the reading time and viewing time of each series, as well as book sales vs movie grosses.

All in all, Bookwork vs. Film Buff paints a comprehensive picture of which series in which medium is more acclaimed, and which your precious time might be better spent on. As we barrel aggressively toward the binge-friendly season of winter, let the infographic below be a handy guide for what series you next dive into.