Symmetry Is Overrated: A Stylish Breast Cancer PSA Celebrates Survival Scars

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which means that in addition to the barrage of pink ribbons, everyone–but especially people who’ve survived breast cancer–gets inundated with well-meaning messages declaring “save the tatas,” “I love boobies,” or “save second base.” Such messages are obviously designed to be a playful way to remind us of the risks of breast cancer, and to show wide support in the fight against the disease, but the unintended subtext that the point is to save tatas, and not people, leads to some pretty gross conclusions about the success of the fight against breast cancer if the person with the disease was saved, but the boobies were not.

To counteract that message, the Miami-based agency Totuma made a lovely little ad for Lifetime TV in Latin America. The spot features a number of round objects–clocks, eggs, tomatoes, candles, donuts, blenders full of blueberries, you name it–from an overhead shot. With no dialogue or narrative, the video subtly shifts from showing those things as a pair of perfectly-matched, symmetrical objects to an asymmetrical (but still perfectly fine) pair, to make the point that symmetry isn’t all that’s worth celebrating in the world. It finishes with the bigger point as breast cancer survivors show their scars: “Never be ashamed of a scar, it simply means that you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.”

That’s a whole lot more empowering than “save the tatas.”