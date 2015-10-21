advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“Back To The Future” Producer Bob Gale On Why We Are Still So Obsessed With The Film

By Valerie Volpacchio1 minute Read

What sets Back to the Future apart from other time-travel movies? For one thing, cowriter and producer Bob Gale says, his movie features “an accidental time traveler,” which hadn’t really been done before. And then there’s that incredibly prescient flat-screen TV! Here, Gale discusses the beloved flick’s enduring legacy, and shares a key tip for anyone who makes a period movie about the year 2015.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life