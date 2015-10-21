Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Punches Back Against The Wall Street Journal

When Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes agreed to be interviewed at the Wall Street Journal’s WSJ.D Live conference here in Laguna Beach, California, she didn’t know that the event would end up taking place a week after the Journal published an in-depth exposé charging that the company’s blood-testing system had serious problems and that it was actually using commercially available devices for much of its work.

Rather than bail on her appearance, Holmes showed up. And the entirety of her interview with WSJ tech editor Jonathan Krim was devoted to the charges and her response.

The crux of her response related to Theranos’s decision to submit its finger-stick blood-test process—which uses a tiny finger prick rather than the more intimidating technique of drawing blood from an arm vein—to the FDA for approval. This move, she said, explained why the company wasn’t currently using its own system for more comprehensive tests. “If you have cars driving on the road,” she said by way of comparison, “and you say I’m going to take every one from moving on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side, the only way to do that is pause and cut over.”

In response to a second WSJ article about Theranos making changes to its website to downplay the use of its own system, Holmes said that the company frequently made such changes, and had made these ones to reflect the fact that it was broadening the scope of its work in an attempt to help bring down the often pricey cost of blood tests. “As we’ve expanded our menu,” she explained, “by definition the percentage of people who get finger-stick go down.“

The Journal’s article referenced Dr. Ian Gibbons, a British biochemist who collaborated with Theranos. Before committing suicide in 2013, the story stated, Gibbons told his wife that “nothing was working” with the company’s system. “I’ve never known the Wall Street Journal as a tabloid magazine,” said Holmes. “To quote a widow is really going into an inappropriate area.” She questioned the widow’s statement, saying that she had refused to make it under oath in a patent lawsuit that Theranos had pursued against another company.

Krim also brought up comments about Theranos in the wake of the Journal’s article by former Apple engineering head Jean-Louis Gassée and Google Ventures chief Bill Maris. Gassée, who questioned the accuracy of tests he had performed, said that Holmes hadn’t responded to a letter he sent her. “I wish he’d called our call center,” she said. “We absolutely are going to follow up with him. We’ve done over 3.5 million tests. To take five of them out of context is just misleading.”