Exclusive: ‘Back to the Future’ Writer/Producer Bob Gale On Creating 2015 in 1989

In select cities, theaters are ready to show Back to the Future II on the big screen for the first time in a long time–it’s not often that a film’s sequel gets the spotlight over the original. But then again, not many films have such an iconic date at their heart. Today’s date, to be exact: October 21, 2015.

To celebrate the anniversary and to spread the word about the brand new, 30th anniversary Back to the Future trilogy Blu-Ray (which brings Christopher Lloyd and his beloved Doc Brown back for an all-new short film among some of its other updated special features), Back to the Future writer/producer Bob Gale–who not only co-wrote and produced all three films alongside director Robert Zemeckis, he also kept the BTTF flame alive through animated series, video games, and other spin-offs–sat down in the Fast Company office to look at what they got right, what they got wrong, and what our future really looks like.