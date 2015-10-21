Here’s Scientific Proof That George Clooney Is The Best Face-Actor In The Game

George Clooney is not just a pretty face. I mean, his face is pretty. Breathtaking, even. More importantly, though, he is also perhaps the most expressive face in the game. A new supercut proves as much by showcasing the incredible range of faces he’s made over the course of his long career.

Starting with 1987’s Return To Horror High and cruising straight through to next year’s Coen Brothers collaboration, Hail Caesar, “George Clooney Doesn’t Need Words” shows why one of our last true marquee stars truly earns that title. Created by the movie maniacs at Burger Fiction, these brief clips find our hero making indescribable faces of impressive elasticity, each with its own tone. It helps to imagine that the script for O Brother, Where Art Thou just reads, “Everett looks surprised,” and then Clooney came up with these particular eyebrow acrobatics all on his own. Bless his heart.