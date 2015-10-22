What It’s Like To Use A Magic Leap

For the first time, Magic Leap has offered up a peek into the mysterious augmented reality tech which thew Silicon Valley into a $542 million investment frenzy, led by Google, no less.

Similar to the Microsoft Hololens, it promises a more advanced image processing that shines images directly at your eyes, so that you see holograms that look indistinguishable from reality in a system that has all the capabilities of a smartphone.

The video appears to be the first to feature the real first-person view of a Magic Leap that doesn’t involve the CGI or copied patent illustrations. In the first shot, a small robot hides under a desk (and positioned in real space, it actually looks like it’s hiding under the desk), and in the second, a solar system, complete with a high-fidelity burning sun, floats over a cubicle. As previously reported, it looks pretty good!

Even still, the Magic Leap needs to be miniaturized and polished for production. The company has said its gearing up to build “millions” of Magic Leap headsets at an old Motorola factory, with no specific release date in site.

[via Road to VR]