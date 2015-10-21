White House, Michael J. Fox Foundation Team Up For Parkinson’s Awareness

In the letter, Fox writes:

We’ve come a long way since 1985. When Marty McFly and Doc Brown traveled thirty years into the future, we could only imagine the innovations we take for granted today–new ideas and technologies that have completely changed the way we live, learn, and work.

Back then, if you’d told me that I’d go from talking on a cell phone to talking cell biology, I would never have believed you. But today, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is helping to spearhead research collaborations to speed a future in which in which we can treat, cure, and even prevent brain diseases like Parkinson’s.

So what’s possible in another 30 years? Call me an optimist, but I believe that by 2045 we’ll find the cures we seek–especially because of all the smart, passionate people working to make it happen. Doctors and researchers around the world are developing new tools to improve the diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases, to tailor treatments–for all illnesses–through precision medicine, and to make life better for millions of people. This truly is the stuff of the future.