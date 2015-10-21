Five Things To Look For From Google’s Q3 Earnings Report

Tomorrow, Google will report its third-quarter earnings, the first since the Internet giant’s August announcement that it was creating a new public holding company, known as Alphabet . But this report will be the last that details the state of the company prior to the reorg.

Although things were a bit rocky for the company after that announcement, it has done well since. Its stock has risen more than 11% since a mid-August drop.

Most of the world is eager to know how Alphabet has fared in the wake of its reorganization, in which it focused its core businesses under Google and its new CEO, Sundar Pichai, and put some of its more futuristic ambitions, like its X Lab, under the Alphabet umbrella.

That early performance is one of the five things to look for the company to talk about tomorrow.

Here are five more:

1. We’ll be curious to see the first results of YouTube’s click-to-buy feature, which allows users to make purchases directly from certain ads.

2. Total YouTube watch time was up 60% year-over-year last quarter. We’ll see if the trend continues.