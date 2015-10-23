StarTalk’s Neil deGrasse Tyson On The Creative Ways Of Teaching Science

In one corner, are the hardcore science enthusiasts. In the other, are those who believe The Martian is based on a true story .

So how do you bridge that great divide, and reach those intimidated by science, or swayed by political, religious, or trendy beliefs about climate change, women’s bodies, the age of the universe, and vaccines, to name a few.

“Science literacy isn’t just how much you know, but how much your brain is wired for thought,” says astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. “If science had been taught that way, I’m pretty sure you couldn’t, as an adult, cherry pick scientific results according to your political, cultural, religious, economic, or social philosophies, because you won’t see it as a body of information that you’ve attached yourself to. You’ll see it as a way of thinking.”

One of his efforts in that mission, the Emmy-nominated StarTalk returns for its second season October 25 on the National Geographic Channel, with Bill Clinton as his first guest. A combination of pop culture, academics, and humor, the hour show tries to get people to consider science in a new way.

Bill Clinton and Neil deGrasse Tyson

It’s a recipe that sprang from experimental honing over six years of Tyson’s National Science Foundation-funded satellite radio show of the same name.

“StarTalk is the product of intensive exploration in the ways people would best receive science content and literacy,” says Tyson. “We explored all the ways that could, might, didn’t work, could work better, did studies, focus groups, and what emerged is this blend of science and pop culture, with comedy for flavor. It’s a tapestry of these three threads, and at the end of the show, we’ve made a quilt.”