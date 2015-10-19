Tupperware On Expanding Your Customer Base Through Word Of Mouth

How did Tupperware go from a fledgling startup with a confusing product to a household brand? For the first half of the 20th century, plastics had no place in the kitchen – the material was meant for industrial use. So when Tupperware debuted the Wonderlier Bowl in 1946, no one understood what it was for. Two years later, all that changed. See how a saleswoman named Brownie Wise developed an early social strategy to expand and educate Tupperware’s customer base.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens