Tupperware On Expanding Your Customer Base Through Word Of Mouth

How did Tupperware go from a fledgling startup with a confusing product to a household brand? For the first half of the 20th century, plastics had no place in the kitchen – the material was meant for industrial use. So when Tupperware debuted the Wonderlier Bowl in 1946, no one understood what it was for. Two years later, all that changed. See how a saleswoman named Brownie Wise developed an early social strategy to expand and educate Tupperware’s customer base.