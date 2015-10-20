Skullcandy On Building A Brand By Staying True To Your Followers

How did a headphone company that built an empire on ultra-cool products wind up in the discount store bargain bin? When Rick Alden founded Skullcandy in 2003, he set out to create street art-inspired headphones for use on the slopes and at the skate park. But once the company went public, overproduction and a chase for mass appeal led its headphones away from what made them a success in the first place. See how Skullcandy regained a following to increase sales once again.