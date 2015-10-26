The Invisible Skills That Are Crucial To Success

If someone asked you to list your skill set, you probably wouldn’t mention the fact that you show up for work every day. But Jon Acuff, author of Do Over: Rescue Monday, Reinvent Your Work, and Never Get Stuck , says you should rethink your definition of skills and recognize that the small things–like showing up–are often the “invisible” things that contribute most to your success.

If you want to reinvent your work, you need to reinvent your definition of the word ‘skills.’

“Most people think of the word ‘skills’ too narrowly, assuming that it means a subject you’ve earned a degree in, or bullet points you can list on a resume,” he says. “But skills are more than that. Your employer expects you to be at work every day, for example, and if you Google, ‘why do people get fired,’ absenteeism is on every list.”

“If you want to reinvent your work, you need to reinvent your definition of the word ‘skills,’” he says.

Acuff argues that everything you do at work is a skill, but most are invisible. “These are the skills that aren’t sexy,” he says. “They’re easy, unseen, and most people miss them. Ignore them, though, and they will turn into weaknesses over time.”

To change the way your company and clients view you, Acuff says it’s important to pay attention to the seemingly insignificant things. He shares six invisible skills and how they impact your career:

In certain jobs, such as a lawyer with billable hours, value is easily calculated, but most jobs don’t have something quite as clear cut. How do you measure the value you add?

“Every company has a currency, and it’s your job to figure out what that currency is,” says Acuff, adding that if you’re not sure, just ask. “When I worked at Home Depot, the currency of my position was writing compelling advertising, delivered on time, communicating what my boss wanted. If I did those things, I was adding value.