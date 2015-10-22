5 Signs You’re Cut Out To Be An Entrepreneur

The beauty of entrepreneurship is that it’s open to anyone. Got an idea and a little ambition? Go for it!

But while it takes good, old-fashioned hard work and discipline to run your own business, it’s nonetheless true that some are more inclined to do it than others. Certain people just thrive on stress and enjoy the sorts of complications that would drive others up a wall.

To some degree or other, most of us like the idea of working for ourselves, even if we never do. But for those who are actually considering taking the plunge, here are a few ways to know if you’re really cut out for it.

Many people prefer routine with measured dashes of variety. Consistency and stability is their general goal, and that’s perfectly understandable. Job security, regular pay, and an expected level of comfort are nothing to laugh at.

Entrepreneurs, though? The idea of consistency is akin to stagnancy. It’s boring. It affords too few opportunities to try something new or test our fresh ideas. Sitting still simply isn’t in the cards, and the risk that comes with constantly moving around and experimenting is exhilarating.

Rob Grosshandler, the founder of iGive, tells me, “I was never able to stay still–just wouldn’t happen. I’ve always been like that, too. I formed my first company in junior high school. I worked more jobs than I can list. I just hated the idea of a boring life that favors authority, so I decided not to live that way, and I know a lot of people who feel the exact same way.”

We live in a truly incredible time. In the digital age, an unprecedented breadth of innovative products and services have completely transformed the way we live. Entrepreneurs, though? They aren’t satisfied. They’re always looking for the next big thing. The present simply isn’t good enough—it can always get better. To be merely up to date is to be behind the curve. Thinking in the future tense is much more important.