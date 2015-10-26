6 Habits Of People Who Accomplish Everything On Their To-Do Lists

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 habits to adopt to be better at your job in 2016. See the full list here.

Few things are quite as fulfilling as scratching that last item off of your daily to-do list—except when it’s Monday’s list and you finished it on Thursday. But, believe it or not, there are some people who actually get through their daily to-dos on the actual day they intended to finish them.

“You need to make the list to set yourself up for success,” says self-proclaimed “compulsive list maker” Paula Rizzo, author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to Be More Productive, Highly Successful, and Less Stressed.

Not surprisingly, people who get through their lists each day share some habits that help them do so. Here’s what they know that can help you get through your daily lists, too.

Sherry Chris, CEO of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, gets a head start on her daily tasks by planning the night before, including choosing her outfit for the next day. She rises at 5 a.m. to tend to social media so it’s not calling for her attention later in the day, she says. “That can not only be a huge time waster, but a distraction that detracts from the ability to focus on the tasks at hand,” she says.

But not all of us are morning people, Rizzo says. For some people, rising before the sun just isn’t sustainable. You need to look at when you have energy and blocks of time to organize and focus on certain projects that need your full attention. By understanding what types of work you do best at different times of the day, you can organize your list to suit your style.

When Debbie Good, clinical assistant professor of business at the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business, teaches time management to her MBA students, she has them account for every minute of two full days in 15-minute increments. Many are surprised at how long they really spend on certain tasks, she says. You might think you’re only checking social media for 15 minutes, but it may be four or five times that long.