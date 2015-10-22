These Root-Inspired Planters Look Ready To Crawl Away

With his line of Monstera pots, Dutch designer Tim Van Der Weerd has injected a bit of anthropomorphic charm into the common planter. Balancing on gawky, root-like legs, the pots look poised to spring to life and crawl away the moment you turn your head.

Though precarious-looking, the spindly stands–named after the tropical plant species–have steel base covered in an industrial epoxy clay. And the fact that they look like some unnamed creature out of a Tim Burton movie? That’s by design. As Van Der Weerd writes on his site, “The Monstera series is in fact a new ‘species’ of plant pots; one that liberates the plant from the windowsill and in which plants can regain their natural freedom, even within the interior.” Perfect for bringing a house to life before Halloween.

The ‘Monstera’ pots are available here.

[via Ignant]