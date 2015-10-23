Here’s The Perfect Bicycle For Small Urban Apartments

There are few things more daunting than ending a long bike ride only to find yourself faced with traversing several flights of stairs. And even after the climb, there’s still the problem of figuring out where to store your bike in that tiny urban apartment you call home.

Dutch design student David Roman Lieshout set out to solve with his Corridor Bicycle, a light, compact bike purpose designed for fitting inside small, urban apartments. True to its name, the bike was designed after Lieshout, a student at Design Academy Eindhoven, had to keep his bike in the hallway while staying with friends for five months in London.

One of the defining features of the bike is the curve in the frame, not only designed to fit comfortably on your shoulder while carrying up stairs, but also to hang securely from a bike hook on your wall. The pedals and a handlebar each fold in 90 degrees, perfect for being shoved small spaces. And in lieu of a basket, the handlebar is even designed to let grocery bags hang from it.

Though noticeably smaller than the typical city cruiser, the Corridor Bicycle still rides just as well. “The ergonomics are based on the grandma bicycle, as we call it here in the Netherlands,” Lieshout writes in an email. “So besides the fact that it has smaller wheels (20 inch) and a compact frame, you’re still really comfortable and relaxed when you ride it.”

While Lieshout looks for a bike company willing to bring it to life, the Corridor Bike remains a prototype. You can find more about it on Lieshout’s website.