Virgin America Partners With Spotify, New York Times

Virgin America is teaming up with Spotify and the New York Times for your reading and listening pleasure. Under a short-term agreement lasting through March 2, 2016, passengers will be able to stream Spotify’s entire catalog for free and read limited content from the Times website through the airline’s Wi-Fi service. Travelers will still need a Times subscription to read all of the site’s articles, but Spotify’s library will be available in full.

“Virgin America has always been about providing guests with the largest breadth of entertainment and more control over their in-flight experience,” Abby Lunardini, Virgin America’s vice president of brand marketing and communications, said in a statement.

Since Virgin America is a smaller airline that flies out of a limited number of airports, it has taken measures to differentiate itself from behemoth rivals like Delta, United, American, and JetBlue. Earlier this year, the airline announced a partnership with Netflix to allow in-flight movie streaming–a considerable technical achievement given the many difficulties in making speedy in-flight Internet available.