How The Gender Wage Gap Makes The Retirement Savings Crisis Worse

My experience has been that that it does a much worse job for women. Financial advisers lose their core clients (read middle-aged white men) at a rate of less then 2% a year. They lose the widows of these gentlemen at a rate of more than 70% in the year after her spouse’s death. And while there are a number of financial advisers who do an exceptional job for many women, the numbers overall are what they are. Hurdles And Opportunities So what can we do? My first step in trying to answer that question–having been a big-company gal–was to meet with a big-company CEO to talk about it. Over breakfast with one such gentleman, I explained the problem and the opportunity, including the $5 trillion in investable assets that women solely control, not to mention that 90% of women are directly responsible for their money at some point in their lives. He listened attentively, nodding. When I was done with my breathless relaying of the facts, he paused thoughtfully, looked off into the middle distance, and said, “Sallie, that is so interesting. But don’t their husbands manage their money for them?” Investing needs a top-to-bottom, research-driven rethink when it comes to wealth, opportunity, independence, and security for women.

He hadn’t even heard me. Strike 1. I met with another big-time CEO. His response: “I think we need to create an alternative investment for women. You know, like a private equity fund.” Huh? Let’s be real: Many women simply don’t have the financial means or motivation to invest, and private equity’s traditional products won’t directly solve this crisis. Strike 2. A third CEO: “We already have a marketing program around women. Just like we do for other niche markets.” More than 50% of the population is a niche market? Strike 3. There were actually a few more strikes. But what became clear in all of this is that the established companies weren’t seeing either the problem or the opportunity it represented. And for those who did see it, they weren’t going to address it in a way that I thought made sense.

Ask any entrepreneur, and chances are they’ll also tell you that reaching this point is when they knew they had to go their own way. In my opinion, investing needs a top-to-bottom, research-driven rethink when it comes to wealth, opportunity, independence, and security for women. The Limits Of “For-Women” Approaches But, I’ll be honest–it still took me a while to reach that conclusion. Typically, my reaction to “for-women” businesses has been to bristle a bit. Many companies—especially in the financial sector—have tended to adopt a “pink-it-and-shrink-it” approach to female clients. They’re heavy on “financial education” of the remedial kind. This is despite the research that shows that women are as good, or better investors, than men across the spectrum, whether as hedge fund investors, mutual fund investors, or individual investors. The gender disparity in investment and retirement savings isn’t just an issue for women. The further I dug into the research on the issue, the more convinced I became that by bringing the right people together and attacking the issue in a strategic, data-driven way, we actually stand a shot at solving this puzzle.

Because the reality is that the gender disparity in investment and retirement savings isn't just an issue for women—even though it's that, too. The more prosperous, independent professional women there are in the workforce, the better off the entire economy becomes. Certainly, closing the wage gap is critical, but it isn't the only gender gap that matters.