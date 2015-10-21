Audible Builds A “Choose Your Own Adventure” Instagram Experience To Promo Locke & Key

Though Audible is firmly planted in the aural realm, the company has deployed an ambitious multi-sensory strategy to promote one of its most-anticipated offerings: an audiobook of Locke & Key.

The graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez have gone gangbusters since the first issue’s 2008 release and Audible went to great lengths to record narrations that are as sonically robust as the printed originals are visually arresting. To market this sound-based project, Audible had to get creative with its approach and figure out the best way to communicate a sound-based experience in a visual world.

“If visuals get traction on social media, then how do we visualize the experience of an audio brand?” Reid Armbruster, director of social and digital communications at Audible, says.

The answer? Instagram. But instead of shelling out for some mere sponsored post, Audible built an immersive choose-your-own-adventure type experience with multiple profiles, striking illustrations culled from the original books, and story line snippets that offer up a sampling of Locke & Key‘s universe. Viewers can click through the feeds, see which main characters are tagged in an image and go deeper into the rabbit hole, learning more about the narrative along the way. It’s a clever tactic to tap into the behavior a lot of people now use to discover new things.

“Experience is an overused word these days, but the reason why it makes sense is that the Instagram microsite allows you to navigate and explore the worlds and characters in Locke and Key,” Armbruster says. “It’s like when you go to Wikipedia and eventually spend 45 minutes clicking around before realizing you forgot the question that made you start the search.”

Moreover, Instagram’s interface makes video sharing easy; that made sense for Audible’s storytelling since audio is a big component of a successful clip. “The controls and the display are very straightforward and there’s no room for distraction,” Armbruster says. “It’s the same as being immersed in the audio drama.”