Biophilia, A Line Of Nesting Vases Inspired By Plant Science

Most vases and pots don’t have much in common with the plants we put inside them. Biophilia is a new line by Swedish design studio Stoft that uses the life cycles of flora and fungi as design inspiration for four beautiful pots, so they almost form their own ceramic biome.

The collection consists of four organically shaped ceramic vessels, each of which symbolizes a step in a plant’s growing process. The first is a chamotte stoneware bowl called the Capsula, which is meant to symbolize “the protective seedpod from which everything begins.” Next, there is the Petalis, a crenulated vase which aims to represent the sprouting of a plant or flower. Truncus is a pitcher which looks like what happens when a sprout begins to branch. And finally, there’s Spore, a tiny vase that was designed to look like it’s resting, waiting to take root elsewhere while also functioning as a small vase for seedlings.

Best of all? All these vases are designed so that they can nest, matryoshka-like, inside one another, symbolizing the way a seed or spore is really a hidden promise of all the stages of life it will become.

Biophilia was designed in collaboration with Swedish ceramic manufacturer Zol Art, as part of the “New Map” design exhibition. All of the Biophilia collection is available for purchase, with prices ranging from just $18 for the individual Spore vase (this would make a cute Christmas gift for a plant lover in your life), to $550 for all four.

[via MoCoLoCo]