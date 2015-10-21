Can This Change Eliminate The STEM Gender Gap?

“I learned in my first semester, when entering a new class, to use only my last name on the top of my test, and leave my first name to my professor’s imagination,” says Glasgow, who is now the vice president of R&D, Baby and Scientific Engagement for Johnson & Johnson Consumer.

She tells Fast Company that when the professor of a statistics class handed back their first exam in order of highest grade to lowest, her name showed up on the top of the pile. “As he called out ‘Glasgow’, I actually could see the disbelief, and he actually pulled the test back away from me when my hand went up to claim my 100%,” Glasgow recalls. It was a case of bias in action that she would witness time and again. “This simple moment seemed to impact him more than me,” Glasgow remembers. “I already anticipated the bias, he was just learning this about himself in the moment, maybe for the first time.”

Glasgow isn’t the only woman in STEM who’s had to work around persistent bias and gender inequality. Mae Jemison, the first black woman to go into space, told us a similar story, as did Karen Purcell, an engineer who founded PL Electrical, and others. Do these stories mean that all women in STEM education or careers face gender bias? Of course not. But stories like these have come to light enough to point to a problem.

Here’s what we know: With the exception of three areas (statistics, botany, and health care) where women dominate, the workforce in many STEM fields is pretty homogenous. Women make up 47% of all U.S. employees, yet they only represent a quarter of the jobs in mathematical sciences and just 13% of engineers, according to statistics gathered by the National Girls Collaborative Project.

Part of the reason for the imbalance starts when children are in school. Female students often aren’t encouraged to pursue science and math from elementary school through higher education. As Ellen Futter, president of the American Museum of Natural History points out, “Science education is “broadly in crisis, as certain groups are not empowered to participate.”

Indeed, recent research reveals that another part of the problem is a gender gap within STEM in schools. Eighty-one percent of university faculty teaching STEM courses are men.