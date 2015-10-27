“Room” Scribe Emma Donoghue On Writing A Cinematic Novel And A Literary Movie

The uniquely claustrophobic, fixed-POV nail-biter, Room, is Emma Donoghue’s seventh novel, but it was the first she was determined to make into a film. Fortunately for both filmgoers and fans of the book, she was also determined to make it on her own terms.

“I knew from the start,” she says. “It was very much a novel first, but then I also knew this could be a great film, because of the peculiar child’s perspective and the limited setting during [a spoiler-y length of screentime]. But it just had to be the perfect director and the perfect child actor and I had to write the screenplay myself.”

Room is the harrowing tale of a young boy named Jack whose entire universe is shrunk down to the size of a tiny room, which he shares with Ma. This room, and the objects contained within, is all that he knows. It’s all he’s ever known. As the novel progresses, readers learn the terrible truth behind the circumstances of Jack’s situation. The revelations arrive before they are explained directly to Jack, since readers are able to parse information that Jack is too small to understand and decipher meaning from them. The book is the ultimate statement of parenthood can sometimes feel like a prison—both for the parent and the child. It’s a high-concept read, and one that was bound to be tricky to pull off in a film.

In order to better ensure that she would be the one doing the adapting, Donoghue began turning Room into a screenplay while she was still writing the original manuscript.

“I started as soon as the novel was sold,” she says. “There’s always about a year where you’re sitting around, waiting for the book to be published. And I thought, ‘I’ll finish the screenplay now before anyone can tell me not to.’ Because I knew once the book was published, I had a feeling there’d be interest, but I thought people would want to give it an experienced screenwriter. So I just thought I’d go ahead while I was still in that lovely private zone of nobody telling me what to do.”

Having a completed draft of the screenplay by the time there was interest in adaptation helped Donoghue with negotiations. Instead of pleading her case to be given a shot as a first-time screenwriter, she was able to merely pass along her script when the time came. The powers that be were sufficiently impressed with it. If there’s a main reason, however, why the novel came out in 2010 and the film adaptation is only coming out now, it’s because it took a long time to find the right director.

“I was saying no, no, no in all directions,” Donoghue says. “My partner actually said to me at one point, ‘Are you gonna say no forever?’ And I though that would be fine. I did not want a bad film made of this.”