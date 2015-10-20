Stephen Curry Changes The Game With Jamie Foxx For Under Armour

Jamie Foxx ask the questions, taking a break from listening to his own tunes to get serious about hoops and help launch The Curry Two signature shoe from Under Armour. Given the name of the shoe, it’s no surprise where we find the answers.

Last season Stephen Curry was the NBA’s MVP, leading the Golden State Warriors to the team’s first title in 40 years. He also broke records for the most three-pointers made in a regular season, and most threes made in a single post-season.

Created by agency Droga5 and director Henry-Alex Rubin, the spot has Foxx tossing flash-bangs at the MVP while making the case for how Curry has fundamentally changed what’s hot in hoops. “With a flick of the wrist, the step-back three is the new dunk. The follow-through is the new poster. Range is the new hang time . . . It’s a new age for the game. A new era of champion.”

Droga5 Group Creative Director Tim Gordon says the idea for the ad came first from the fact Curry has the fastest shot release of any player in the NBA: 0.4 seconds. “His quick shooting, deadly accuracy, devastating handles, and overall speed on the court have changed the game of basketball,” says Gordon. “He can beat you in every way. To commemorate this new era and the launch of his second signature shoe, we decided to put his skills to the test. Submerging Curry into darkness and playing off the classic idea of shooting lights out we gave him only the briefest glimpse of the hoop and asked him to drain buckets from all over the court. The sounds of the swish splashing in the dark speak for themselves. In the end, the spot not only displays Curry’s insane basketball skills but reinforces the notion that while in some cases change takes time, but in Stephen Curry’s case it only takes a second or less.”

Many epic sports ads effectively use the power of a powerful voice. Here, the brand puts Foxx smack dab in the middle of the court, lobbing bombs at the superstar. Gordon says they needed someone with the same level of gravitas as Curry’s on court persona. “Jamie Foxx’s appreciation for the game, admiration of Curry’s skill, and vocal talents made him the perfect person to deliver the message,” says Gordon. “His voice is amazing.”