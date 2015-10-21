Zero Gravity Spheres Float In Midair So You Can Touch The Future

At heart, they’re really just a few balls floating in the airstream of some fans. But coupled with light and motion, Ryo Kishi’s kinetic sculpture ObOrO feels like a peek into the future.

The artist, who is a bit obsessed with the sci-fi trope of floating spheres, has constructed a small piece of magic. A series of glowing orbs float in the air like fireflies awaiting your instructions. If you touch one, it will feel weightless. And with a wave of your hand, somehow, the orbs will respond to your will, and move left or right.

Everything about the structure has been designed to ignore the laws of physics. Kishi calls it a “luminescent fragile structure”–as if this little beacon of the future is flying too close to the sun, and is on the brink of genuflecting to gravity at any moment.

And it may actually be that fragile, because Kishi uses combination fan/spotlights that fire both air and light at the orbs to keep them floating in luminescence. (Presumably, a motion sensor redirects the fans with the wave of your hand.)

It’s not as polished, or functional of a project as Jinha Lee’s magnetic, floating orb UI. But in fact, maybe it’s ObOrO’s vulnerability, its almost obvious battle against its own technological limitations, that makes it so intriguing.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]