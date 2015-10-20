Ikea Issues “5 Rules” For Parents To Make The Kitchen More Fun For Kids

It may have something to do with having a full-time job that makes the idea of coming home and letting your kids loose in the kitchen less than appealing, but Ikea wants to encourage parents to change that attitude.

The Swedish retailer has released a film called “5 Rules,” aimed at encouraging control-freak olds to relax a bit about their offspring, and what they allow them do in the kitchen.

The film, created in-house by Ikea Creative Hub, is framed as a “manifesto” for parents, presented by a very, um, assertive boy who lists five rules that should keep them off kids’ backs to let them have some fun without fear of repercussions. Instead of making it a place filled with dos and don’ts, he wants parents to bring kids back into the kitchen and let them really get involved.

The rules are

Don’t correct me all the time. Don’t get mad if I fail. Don’t rush me! And what’s wrong with being messy? It’s okay to get tired or lose interest.

Any parent or caregiver will tell you for free that some of these “rules” are really quite challenging, but Ikea has based this “Cooking with Parents” initiative on insights derived from its large global study, “Life at Home – Play Report.” It found that nearly half of all parents feel they don’t have enough time to play with their children. Ikea also says that other data shows two thirds of parents believe it is important to involve their children in the kitchen. While nine out of 10 parents say they already involve their kids in activities around food, the big “however” is that it’s mostly helping out cleaning plates, washing lettuce and other mundane, risk-free tasks.

The campaign makes the very valid point that it’s no wonder children spend too little time in the kitchen when it can be so boring for them.