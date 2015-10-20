Drake Knows Exacty How To Get Everyone Talking–This Time, With Funky Dance Moves

Is there any doubt at this point that, musically, 2015 has been Drake’s year? He has had the famously ADD millennial Spotify-addict’s attention in a nonstop vice grip. Not only have his songs like “Energy” and the new “Hotline Bling” dominated party subwoofers since the surprise release of If You’re Hearing This, It’s Too Late back in February, the proudly Canadian artist has found other ways to keep everyone talking this whole time. If it wasn’t a Conan-style face-morphing video, it was the way he clowned on Meek Mill after the latter started an ill-advised battle with Drake, or his surprise, full-length collaboration with Future. (His reported relationship with Serena Williams didn’t exactly hurt either, but that very likely was not been a calculated press move.) Bearing all this in mind, it is quite obvious that the entire Internet talking about the goofy dance moves in his “Hotline Bling” video right now is no accident.

We may have seen Drake dumbing out at his bar mitzvah before, and we’ve definitely seen him explore the space onstage with dangerous amounts of swagger–but up until now, we’ve never really seen him bust a move. In the video for “Hotline Bling,” currently the #2 song in the country, Drake shows off a side of himself we’ve never seen before: loose, un-choreographed, Ricky Gervais-in-The-Office-level dance bro. After an intro featuring a bunch of similarly attributed women working in a call center, Drake simply starts writhing in a setting that looks like a color-shifting Apple store by way of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Some of the dance moves he debuts could be called Slo-Mo Swimmer, Cellphone Sprinkler, and of course, Sex Turtle.

Get used to them: You will be seeing GIFs of these moves until the end of time. Drake may not have rehearsed his dancing before cameras started rolling, but he knew just what he was doing.