No More Laughing At Robots Falling On Their Face—Now They Can Stumble Just Like Humans

This video looks like a blooper real from a cartoon version of Terminator, but it is in fact a demonstration of a new algorithm from Georgia Tech that teaches robots how to fall properly.

Usually when a robot falls, it topples face-first into the dirt. Give it some stairs, or a bumpy yard, and most robots will eventually trip up and take a tumble. And if a robot has no good way to deal with the fall, it can’t take any measures to avoid damaging itself. Like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0TaYhjpOfo

“A fall can potentially cause detrimental damage to the robot and enormous cost to repair,” says Georgia Tech PhD graduate student Sehoon Ha in a release about the project. “We believe robots can learn how to fall safely.”

Ha and his professor, Karen Liu, have worked out how to teach a robot to stumble instead, so it can fall without sustaining serious damage. The video shows these “planned falls” in action. When given a push, the algorithm-taught robot braces for impact with its hands, where the dumb robot slams face-first into the dirt. When the shoves get really nasty, the robot opts to roll, similar to a judo break fall. The result is still messy, but you can see that there’s no big impact in one spot.

“From previous work, we knew a robot had the computational know-how to achieve a softer landing, but it didn’t have the hardware to move quickly enough like a cat,” Liu says. “Our new planning algorithm takes into account the hardware constraints and the capabilities of the robot, and suggests a sequence of contacts so the robot gradually can slow itself down.”