How Troy Carter Picks Projects And People Who Succeed

He runs the talent management agency Atom Factory, which represents the likes of Meghan Trainor; he manages an investment portfolio that includes Uber and Spotify; he’s guest judging this season on ABC’s Shark Tank; and he’s serving as a judge and mentor for Hennessy and WeWork’s Privilège Lab.

In each of his ventures, Carter has a knack for finding winners and helping them fulfill their greatest potential (this is the man who helped make Lady Gaga, after all). Here’s how he approaches his work.

While Carter has come to most of his investments and partnerships through recommendations from his own trusted network of sources, he’s constantly being approached by eager entrepreneurs, too. He has a simple piece of advice for them:

“Be clear in your vision, be clear in the problems that you’re solving, and also show why you’re the person that’s going to be qualified to take the market or beat an incumbent,” Carter says. “We meet with founders all the time where the idea might be good, but we just don’t think it’s the right fit for us. Somebody in the room might be walking that fine line between being very confident and being overconfident. We end up passing on 90-something percent of the deals we see, and we end up passing on 90-something percent of the artists we see.”

To get the attention of investors, he recommends the same method he employs in his own ventures.

“Do the work. That’s as basic as you can possibly get. You can’t dream your way out of a problem. You can’t just dream your way into the business. You’ve got to actually put rubber on the road and do the work,” Carter says. “If your job is to sweep floors, the only way those floors are going to get swept is if you put the broom on the ground. If your job is to code, you need fingers on the keys. So whatever it is you do, you actually have to do the work. You can’t just talk about it. You can’t be philosophical about it. You have to get the physical work in.”