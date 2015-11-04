The Power Of Routines In Sustaining Creativity

Austin-based author and artist Sunni Brown makes sense of problems through her dual talents: writing and doodling. She runs consulting firm Sunni Brown Ink , where she helps businesses solve problems using a visual mapping system she calls infodoodling. She’s written two books about unlocking creativity, Gamestorming (2010) and The Doodle Revolution (2015), and has just begun working on a third.

But before she helps others unlock their creative potential, she has to channel some inspiration for herself. Here’s how she does it:

On Routines: On one hand, I’m a writer. On the other, I’m what I call an infodoodler. So I go between the world of language and the world of visual language. There’s a shared expectation that a writer would write every day in some consistent form. And I don’t do that. I am consistently looking for creative possibilities, but I’m not a drumbeat kind of creative. If I’m not inspired on some level, I don’t sit down and try to bang out some shit. My commitment is to work. And so sometimes I work at 6 p.m. Sometimes I work at 6 a.m. For me, it’s not about a consistent time in my routine. It’s more about a constant commitment to that process, to being creative. A lot of people think that if you sit down for eight hours, that’s what a real workhorse creative does. It’s not efficient. I will say four hours max, and I may take a nap in there. Because really, truly the way that the biological process is, people need to move, they need to breathe, they need to get up and walk around. They need to get off the track and jump onto another track.

Sunni Brown Photo: Flickr user Sebastiaan ter Burg

The Mind-Body Connect: I think that physical movement is extremely beneficial for any kind of work. So I’m a big fan of some kind of physical movement prior to working or to stir the pot–to get past something that might be difficult or to solve a problem. I do yoga, meditation, and I do strength training. But even that, I’m not consistent with. I have two gigantic dogs, and I walk them daily, twice a day. One of them is named Simon–like Simon, Theodore, and Alvin. And then the other one is named Falkor from The NeverEnding Story–he’s a Great Pyrenees, a big, white, shaggy dog. I didn’t even name him Falkor, but ever since I was a kid, I was obsessed with the white dragon in that movie. So when we rescued that animal, it was like a childhood dream come true. I’m almost positive that my dogs are partly responsible for any creative thing I’ve ever done, because they get me outside all the time. Austin is super dog friendly. We take them everywhere: restaurants, a place called the Greenbelt that’s part of the [Colorado] river, we take them to dog parks. I walk them probably four miles a day.

Brown’s Great Pyrenees is named Falkor after the creature in The NeverEnding Story films.

The Weekend Plan: Up until about three months ago, I didn’t know if it was Monday or Saturday. I just recently started putting parameters around that. If you run a business, you’re very consumed by that. So I just learned the great art of structuring your week as a workweek. I have a coach–a creative coach–she and I over time realized that consistency is one of my biggest challenges. What I’ve seen is much less anxiety. For creatives, I think we have more of a tendency to move into anxiety and instability. So I think one of the best-kept secrets for long-term, sustainable creativity is consistent discipline and sustainable, predictable actions. It’s kind of like getting a container for your creativity so that it doesn’t wear you out.

Best Business-Travel Story? My business, when I started it, was doing live visualizations–what I call infodoodling–where you go to an event and you make large-scale murals in real time with someone talking. So I used to do that. I went to Saudi Arabia and did it for Bill Clinton and the King of Saudi Arabia, and it was just mayhem. In Saudi Arabia, the men and women are partitioned. I couldn’t even be in the same part of the room with [Clinton]. I had to wear the hijab and full regalia with my face covered in black robes, and it was culturally shocking on some level. I drew his speech–he was giving a talk, so I was just mapping what he was saying while he was saying it.

Work Philosophy: This is going to sound philosophical, but my inspiration comes from being motivated by my own core belief system. One of my core beliefs is secular humanism. I believe in people, and I believe that people should be treated with kindness and compassion. I’m reading Elizabeth Gilbert’s latest book called Big Magic, and there’s this section in there where she’s like, “Don’t try to ‘help’ people with your work.” So I wouldn’t say that I help people, but I do like to make contributions. I like to give people things that they can use to make their lives easier, smoother, better, smarter, whatever–and I’m really motivated by that. When I die, and I look back on my life, I always want the creative things that I do align with a core value that I’m really proud of.