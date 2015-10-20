These Are The Top 25 Jobs With The Best Work-Life Balance

According to its most recent survey of employee feedback from about 60,000 company reviews, Glassdoor found that work-life balance has actually been creeping downward in recent years, as employees reported an average work-life balance satisfaction rating of 3.5 in 2009, 3.4 in 2012, and holding at 3.2 since 2013, based on a five-point scale with 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=okay, 5.0=very satisfied.

“Many employees are now connected to their work 24/7 thanks to technology, often checking their email and putting in extra hours on nights, weekends, and even when they’re out on vacation in many cases,” observes Glassdoor’s career trend analyst Scott Dobroski. He points to these as some of the reasons why employees have reported less satisfaction with work-life balance in recent years.

Judging by the results of a survey from EY, a global assurance, tax, and advisory services organization, one reason is that the traditional 40-hour workweek is becoming obsolete. Sixty-four percent of U.S. workers report they’re working two to four hours more a week, and one-third (36%) are on the job an extra five hours or more.

U.S workers trying to balance their personal and professional lives are torn most often between working those additional hours and handling more responsibilities, and getting enough sleep in addition to finding time for self-care and spending time with family and friends.

The other part of the problem is that while flex-time policies proliferate–according to research and HR membership service Workplace Trends and CareerArc, nearly a third of companies (29%) spent over $40,000 implementing a flex-time program last year, and more than half say they’ll invest more in those initiatives this year–managers and employees have different takes on whether they’re working. For example, the survey found that the majority of workers (65%) say their manager expects them to be reachable outside the office. That squares with the 64% of employers who expect staff to be on call when they are officially off the clock.

Glassdoor analyzed those employee feedback reports over the past year and found the top 25 jobs where it is possible to have a greater work-life balance.