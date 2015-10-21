Going “Back In Time” With The Documentary That Captures The “Back To The Future” Craze

You can thank a bar mitzvah for the latest installment of the Back to the Future mythos.

Three years ago, filmmaker Jason Aron was making a BTTF themed video for a bar mitzvah in which the father took his son to visit his grandfather and great-grandfather. When their rented DeLorean “time machine” proved a photo op magnet for passersby, Aron saw an untapped audience niche.

Six months later, Aron and his producer buddy, Louis Krubich embarked on the first of two Kickstarter campaigns that would yield a total of $188,000 and confirm their hunch of an ongoing hunger for more BTTF content.

Their resulting documentary, Back in Time , hits selected theaters through distributor Gathr Films as well as Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Video, and OnDemand on October 21 as part of BTTF’s 30th anniversary year and Back to the Future Day. October 21, 2015 is the day Marty McFly (played by Michael J. Fox) travels to the future in Back to the Future Part II. On that day, movie theaters around the country are showing the BTTF trilogy. There’s also a Back in Time cross-country tour in November.

Back in Time director Jason Aron, executive producer Louis Krubich, and producer Lee Leshen before their San Diego Comic-Con panel. Photo: Susan Karlin

The documentary features cast, crew, and fan stories on the film’s cultural impact and how it affected people as individuals. “The movie crosses genres in a way that no other movie has—comedy, sci-fi, action, a love story—without going too far in any of them, and appeals to everybody,” says Aron, BIT’s director. “It’s got a huge global reach. When we went on Kickstarter, I was getting podcast requests from South Korea and Brazil.”

The Kickstarter campaign also also landed them two eventual producers: Adam F. Goldberg, creator of ABC’s The Goldbergs, would become a co-producer, and Lee Lashen, who had produced in the corporate, political, and advertising industries, but wanted to tap entertainment.

“I’m in the business. I thought, ‘I’d love to get back into production,” says Lashen, who became BIT’s producer. “I called them up and said, ‘I want to throw cash your way, but I don’t want a T-shirt or DVD. I want to be a producer. I want to work.’”