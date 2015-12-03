Screw FICO: How Social Underwriting Could Expand Access To Credit

Financial institutions normally decide loan eligibility based on factors like your credit score, cash flow, and the amount of collateral you have. On Kiva Zip –the micro-lender’s platform for U.S. entrepreneurs–it’s different. What matters is whether you’re trusted by the community, whether you’re willing to “pay it forward,” and whether you’re prepared to do some fundraising yourself.

Kiva calls its process “social underwriting,” and indeed it’s less impersonal than the data-driven approach taken by mainstream lenders. The aim is to find entrepreneurs who are worthy of help, but don’t necessarily meet the standard criteria. In other words, lots and lots of people out there. Fourteen percent of all small business owners say they’ve been rejected for a loan, including 23% of Asian owners, 20% of black owners and 19% of Hispanic owners, according to a recent poll from Gallup and Wells Fargo.

“We’re trying to underwrite people based on their character and their standing in the community,” says Jonny Price, senior director of Kiva Zip. “It allows us to lend to people who don’t have good FICO scores.” (FICO is the most common kind of credit score.)

Since launching the site in beta in 2011, Kiva Zip has issued 1,800 loans to small businesses at up to $10,000 a time. More than 62,000 individuals have loaned interest-free money through the crowd-lending platform, in $25 increments.

Founded in 2005, Kiva made its name issuing loans in East Africa, but today sees a strong future in the U.S., filling in a hole left by more mainstream financial providers. It recently launched Kiva Zip in San Francisco, its home town, with further launches planned for New York and Oakland. It plans to have a dedicated employee in each city to help entrepreneurs through the process.

Kiva’s social underwriting has several components. First, entrepreneurs can be endorsed via Kiva’s trustee network of 600 nonprofits and agencies around the country. Second, they need three references from other businesses. Third, they have to find lenders on Kiva’s 1.3 million-strong network who are willing to back them. Fourth, they need to issue one $25 loan themselves. And, lastly, they’re asked to bring in at least 15 friends or family-members during a private fundraising period.

“We’re trying to get at their character: ‘do you get the mission, are you willing to pay it forward, rather than just take take take,” says Price, talking of the need to pay one loan to another business.