See The World’s Most Awesome Dishwashers, Pancake Flippers, And More Turn Jobs Into Art

That’s not just true of ill-respected creative forms (looking at you, video games) or performance mediums (what’s up, cheerleading). As the new video from People Are Awesome–the YouTube channel that highlights the extraordinary achievements ordinary people can do sometimes, just for the hell of it–that can extend to pizza-slicing, window-washing, pancake-flipping, or dishwashing, too.

Those lesser-known artforms get their due in People Are Awesome’s “Fast Workers Edition,” which celebrates the skill and dexterity of people who, through sheer physical gifts, transform mundane tasks into jaw-dropping performances: the ambidextrous pizza chef who slices pies with a cutter in each hand, serving up a half-dozen pies almost instantaneously; or the chef who carves a watermelon with great alacrity; or the grocery cart wrangler who knows how to use gravity and the laws of physics in order to make his job easier, faster, and a hell of a lot more fun. People really are awesome, and when you consider how many pancakes the guy at 1:54 could have flipped in the time it took you to read this sentence, you are almost certain to be ashamed at all of the time you’re wasting in your life.