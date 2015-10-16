Stuntvertising Gets Scary As Hell In This “Paranormal Activity” Open House

The Paranormal Activity franchise helped popularize the found-footage horror genre, but with each successive franchise, it gets tougher and tougher to actually find the concept scary. At some point, the stakes are low and the gimmick gets tired. The fact that–with next week’s release of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension–the series will have hit six installments tells us as much (or more) about their low cost to make, the ease of selling a horror movie around Halloween, and Hollywood’s hankering for easy franchises than it does about if the idea behind the movies. That is, a first-person look at a haunted house is actually pretty damn scary.

But a new stunt marketing video for The Ghost Dimension makes it clear–yup, it’s scary. The set-up here involves the house from the first film, in which actual prospective homebuyers were invited to tour it as an open house. As they go through the house, things get weird–the chandeliers shake, the microwave flickers, the actor pretending to be a real estate agent says things like, “the last couple who lived here just decided to up and move suddenly.” People seem startled, but things get decidedly creepier as the tour progresses, until everyone who’s looking at the house (in broad daylight, no less!) finds themselves in a bathroom, with a mirror perfect for summoning Bloody Mary, and then screaming in terror. It doesn’t necessarily make us want to watch the next Paranormal Activity, but it’ll certainly have us checking our curiosity the next time a home in the neighborhood holds an open house.