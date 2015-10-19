What America’s Happiest Workplaces Have In Common

Several factors, according to independent analysis by Expert Market, a B2B marketplace in the U.S. The company that brought us a comprehensive look at the most LGBT-friendly workplaces in America now turns its sights on the ingredients that add up to company-wide congeniality.

This continues to be a hotly pursued organizational trait. That’s because research from Sigal Barsade of the Wharton School of Business tells us that positive moods prompt “more flexible decision making and wider search behavior and greater analytic precision,” which in turn make the whole company more willing to take risks and be more open. A contented workforce is engaged and productive.

No wonder companies spend about $720 million a year trying to measure and boost employee engagement, according to the most recent analysis of the market. Even so, workers remain less than thrilled to head to work. The most recent Gallup poll found that 51%, were still “not engaged,” and 17.5% were “actively disengaged” in 2014.

Expert Market used the annual CareerBliss roundup of happy companies as a starting point to analyze what these organizations had in common that could contribute to more contentment among their staffs. CareerBliss’s top 50 was drawn from thousands of independent employee surveys that ranked characteristics such as culture, compensation, and coworkers. The result was a diverse swath of organizations that spanned industries from technology to finance, health care to retail. Topping the charts are:

Pfizer Kaiser Permanente Texas Instruments EMC Qualcomm KBR Bristol-Meyers Squibb General Electric Capital One Avaya

The “happiest place on earth” Walt Disney Parks and Resorts landed at number 15, just below Apple. Tech giants Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard were also on the list.

While only two cities in California topped the charts for being among the best places to find a job, a majority (52%) of this year’s happiest companies are located in the Golden State. Expert Market’s analysis found this to be an overwhelming majority, as the next most popular state is Illinois, with only 8% of the happiest companies.