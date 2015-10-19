This Spiraling Wooden Lamp Folds Like A Fan To Pack Flat

Lamps: excellent at mood lighting , much worse at being transported. Luckily, a few innovative designers have come up flat pack options, like this 3-D printed shade and this easily assembled reading lamp. The Swedish design firm Kovac is entering the market with their own solution to the clunky lamp: a lovely wooden lantern that packs flat and fans out.

Named the 25Lamp for its 25 wooden pieces, Kovac’s lamp works sort of like those Chinese sandalwood fans. When not in use, the parts fit firmly together in a half-moon shape; when opened up, they spiral around the light bulb like a shell. A cord and plug attached to the top makes it simple to hang the lamp just about anywhere. They come in oak, ash, or birch, and all proceeds go toward a biomimetic project Kovac is working on for creating light without using electricity.

Buy the whole thing for around $280 or just the shade for $256 at Kovac’s online store.