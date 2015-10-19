These Elegant Wire Frame Chairs Pay Homage To Picasso Line Drawings

“Good artists borrow, great artists steal,” Picasso purportedly said, and he did seem to live and work by that mantra. And if you’re going to steal, why not steal from Picasso? Case in point: our coverage of Picasso-inspired manicures , Picasso-inspired fashion and even an Apple training program that uses Picasso’s The Bull to teach employees the company’s iterative design ethos.

The latest addition to that lengthy list are the designers at SOHN, who based the form of their elegant “One Liner” chairs off of Picasso’s simple line drawings. Made from powder-coated aluminum, the chairs are a bit of an optical illusion. (Perhaps they have a little M.C. Escher in them too?) Viewed from the side, the uninterrupted frame gives the illusion of a chair with a back, when in reality SOHN designed it to function more like a stool. They give us a glimpse of their process in this video.

[via Selectivism]