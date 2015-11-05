These Door-To-Door Drug Deliveries Help Save Lives In Sub-Saharan Africa

Malaria isn’t hard to treat with the right drugs. But over 1,200 children die from it every day, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa. Sometimes a clinic is too far away, or it runs out of medicine, or it sells fake drugs–in a country like Uganda, as much as half of medicine sold in private shops is counterfeit.

Living Goods uses an Avon Lady-like network of micro-entrepreneurs to sell drugs and other essential supplies door to door, helping reach remote villages and guaranteeing that medicine is real and will work. The Living Goods agents, locals from the area, also get basic medical training, using a custom app to diagnose common diseases.

It works: A large randomized controlled study led by a team of researchers at MIT found that the network of agents was able to reduce deaths in young children by 27%.

Living Goods commissioned the study not long after launching their service in the field. “I’m doing this pro bono, I put my own cash into it, and I wanted to make sure I wasn’t wasting my time,” says Chuck Slaughter, founder of Living Goods and a serial entrepreneur.

Though it might seem like an obvious step to take–if you want to know if you’re actually doing good, measure the results–independent studies can be expensive and complicated and are still fairly rare. “The vast majority of money being spent by international aid agencies and mega-charities is not being based on the kind of evidence that a randomized controlled trial provides, and that we have,” says Slaughter.

While researchers studied the project, Living Goods also kept testing their own solutions. The team picked 17 behaviors it hoped to change, based on the most common causes of child mortality in Uganda, like diarrhea, malaria, and pneumonia. Then they looked at what worked. For some things–like helping women increase the use of family planning–they didn’t make much progress, and so they shifted focus to what was working.