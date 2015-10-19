“All Things Must Pass” Director Colin Hanks On Making A Character-Driven Documentary

Depending on when you came of age as a music fan, your feelings about Tower Records may vary wildly. If you were a teenager in the ’60s or ’70s, the store was a mecca for those who wanted huge, fully-stacked rows full of records like nothing they’d ever seen before. If you were growing up in the more cynical ’90s, you might have seen Tower as a corporate behemoth squeezing the cool local shops out of business–the real-life equivalent of the Music Town store in Empire Records. And if your teenage years took place in the mid-’00s, well, all you can do is wax nostalgic about a world you never knew–one in which a record store was the coolest place on Earth.

Colin Hanks’s documentary, All Things Must Pass, explores all three versions of Tower as it tells the cradle-to-grave tale of the chain: from its inception in 1960 in Sacramento to its 2006 liquidation, Hanks explores not just the cultural impact of Tower (and the record store as a business model), but also the impact that it had on the people involved. What could be a simple documentary retreading the well-told narratives about the cultural shifts that ended days of physical media, in Hanks’s hands, is a character study of people who built transformed a culture–at least for a little while.

Colin Hanks

Hanks dug deep on Tower to make the film, capturing the stories of the people who started as clerks and buyers, and spent their lives building the chain into an enterprise that spread over the world and brought a ton of music to a ton of fans. “I spent a ton of my time and money in Tower Records,” Hanks recalls on the phone a few days before the release of All Things Must Pass. “It was a place where I spent my money–I didn’t have a sweet tooth, so I just bought music.” So did a lot of other people–the film features appearances from avowed Tower fans like Dave Grohl, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen–but getting into the inner lives of the people who made up this business was clearly a passion for Hanks.

Russ Solomon

“I didn’t expect it to go there either,” Hanks says of the character-driven documentary he ended up making. “That was really one of the surprises.”

Hanks and his crew went to Sacramento–his hometown, and the home of Tower–to talk to the company’s founder, Russ Solomon. “He said, ‘Okay, first off, you guys are crazy–no one wants to hear that story. But if you are gonna do that, you really need to talk to these other people who are much more responsible for Tower’s success than I am,’” Hanks recalls. With that in mind, he reached out to former Tower COO Stan Goman, who started working in the Sacramento store when he was 19 years old; Rudy Danzinger, who started with the company in 1958, when it was still a drug store; former VP Bob Delanoy, who started with the company in the warehouse; and more former employees. Once Hanks started talking to the staffers, he quickly found his movie.

“It really started to go in a different direction than I was anticipating, and I was relieved that it did,” he says. “It really put faces to what a lot of people just think of as this big company that went bankrupt. It changed the whole dynamic for me as a filmmaker, and quite frankly, as a human being–there was a lot of talk at the time I was making the film, when Lehman Brothers and car companies, and seemingly all of Western civilization was about to go bankrupt. There was a lot of talk about people losing their jobs and having to start over again when they’re 50, and to talk with people about that experience definitely opened my eyes to everything. I looked at businesses completely differently, and what it meant to dedicate your life to something–all those things. it ended up becoming much more personal to me as a result.”

Hanks’s connection to Tower Records goes back to his hometown, and growing up with some Sacramento pride as a result. “It was always a point of civic pride that Tower originated from Sacramento, and not San Francisco, not Los Angeles, not New York,” he recalls. “They had always been based there–they never relocated.”