What Happens In Your Brain During The Two Critical Stages Of Sleep

The average person spends one-third, or 36%, of their lives sleeping. That means if you live to be 90, you spend about 32 years asleep.

“What that 32 years is telling us is sleep, at some level, is important, and yet for most of us, we don’t give sleep a second thought,” says Russell Foster, a circadian neuroscientist, in his massively popular TED talk titled, “Why Do We Sleep?” “We throw it away. We just don’t think about sleep.”

Since sleep and its role in our lives is still mostly a mystery, those hours we rest are, unfortunately, thought of as a waste of time in our always-on, connected world. As the famous saying goes, “money never sleeps,” so those who can find a way to “cheat” sleep are accoladed for their “secret to success”—as if getting by on less sleep is accomplished through sheer determination.

But based on recent research, we know that a lot of things happen in our brain while we sleep. Below are further explanations of critical sleep cycles and how they affect our brain’s cell formations and ability to cleanse toxic proteins.

According to Vincent Walsh, a professor of human brain research and Royal Society industry research fellow at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience in London, people think the first half of sleep—the deep sleep stage—is most important because of how groggy they feel if woken up during this time. However, it’s actually the later part of REM sleep that’s more vital, because it’s necessary for the encoding of procedural memories, like knowing how to do things—walking, talking, or riding a bike.

Basically, the slow-wave deep sleep you have earlier in the night is necessary for explicit information, facts, new words, and encoding of declarative memories, like daily events or things you would learn in class, explains Walsh, whereas “REM sleep is for creative problem solving and motor skills.”

Additionally, REM sleep is also called paradoxical sleep because the body is paralysed.