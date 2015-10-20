How Lingerie Brands Are Fighting Back Against Online Body Shaming

Walking triumphantly down the Tommy Hilfiger runway at the end of a show during New York Fashion Week in September while holding hands with her fellow models, Gigi Hadid looked happy and confident.

But after she posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, she received thousands of comments–and many of them were negative assessments of her body, some saying Hadid was too thin, others saying she was too large. The comments troubled Hadid, and she wrote a public response in defense of herself, which she also posted on Instagram.

“Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body,” Hadid wrote, in part. “They don’t make me want to say no to the designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don’t change the designers’ opinions of me.”

The instantaneous criticize-and-defend repartee over a woman’s appearance on social media has given broader reach to an unfortunate trend: body shaming. On Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, women are body-shamed by people who post negative comments about their pictures. Women like Hadid, who are often celebrated for their bodies, are not immune to this trend. Star athlete Serena Williams is the subject of body shaming during each tennis season. Writer and director Lena Dunham recently said she was no longer looking at Twitter after her own body-image-related dust-up with commenters.

“Even if you think, ‘Oh I can read, like, 10 mentions that say I should be stoned to death’ and kind of, like, laugh and move on, that’s verbal abuse,” Dunham told the journalist Kara Swisher. “Those aren’t words that should be directed at you, ever. And so, for me personally, it was safer to stop [using Twitter].”

While in some corners of the web, such abuse continues apace, in other industries we may be witnessing a turning of the tide. Now support for women like Dunham, and Williams, and anyone else who’s experienced body shaming is coming from a corner of the retail clothing market not normally associated with progressive attitudes on body image: women’s lingerie brands. Lane Bryant, who creates and sells clothing for curvy women sized 14 and up, promoted its lingerie line over the past year with two hashtags, #ImNoAngel and #PlusIsEqual. The first message is a direct critique of the generally unattainable slim Victoria’s Secret Angel. And the second suggests women who wear larger sizes deserve fair representation in the fashion and media worlds.

More recently, model and body-positive advocate Ashley Graham began to promote her own lingerie line for curvy women with the hashtag #IAmSizeSexy. She had previously modeled in both of Lane Bryant’s hashtag campaigns. In February, Graham became the first curvy model that Sports Illustrated featured in its annual swimsuit issue. There, she appeared in a full-page advertisement for the swimsuit brand SwimsuitsForAll’s #CurvesInBikinis campaign. In September, Graham premiered her line with the #IAmSizeSexy hashtag at New York Fashion Week.