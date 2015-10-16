How LeVar Burton’s Daughter–And Desperation–Saved Reading Rainbow

Since its television debut in 1983, Reading Rainbow has taught kids to love books. And an abrupt 2006 cancellation wasn’t going to stop host, producer, and actor LeVar Burton from letting that mission lag. Reading, he tells Fast Company’s Erin Schulte, “is tantamount to being free.” So when VCs wouldn’t help fund an RR revival, Burton’s daughter suggested he take his passion to Kickstarter. Nearly 106,000 backers and $5.4 million later, Reading Rainbow was back in full force–only this time online and as an app that’s free for schools and classrooms. Watch the video above to see how technology and reading education unite in Burton’s business–and then hear the theme song that will take you straight back to your childhood.