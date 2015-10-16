Stephen Colbert And J.J. Abrams Team Up For An Epic Charity Nerd-Off

We’re starting to get used to the creative way Omaze is able to both team up with celebrities for their time and influence to raise money for charity, but also how they’re able to coax fun and funny marketing performances. Now Stephen Colbert does his best Stephen Colbert to promote a nerd-off between himself and noted Force Awakener J.J. Abrams .

The two are raising money for The Montclair Film Festival, with the lucky winner and a friend getting the chance to join the Colbert and Abrams in an on-stage discussion of their influences, ideas and creative work. They’ll tackle a wide-range of issues including sci-fi, science-fi, sci-fiction, and stars related to both war and trek.

It’s not the first time Abrams has teamed with Omaze. Last summer, he gave people the chance to be in Star Wars: Episode VII in support of UNICEF Innovation Labs and Programs.