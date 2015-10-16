Jamie Foxx Is Listening To His Own Song In This New Apple iPhone Ad

Back in September, we weren’t just introduced to the new iPhone 6S , we also got a look at the familiar Apple’s personality at work for the newest product out of Cupertino, along with a Bill Hader cameo and Lake Bell voiceover.

In a new spot, the now expected–but no less delightful!–celebrity Apple ad cameo, we stumble on Jamie Foxx in the midst of a private moment of self-pleasure. Bell returns to narrate us through 3D Touch features like Peek and Pop, and Quick Actions, that allow users to preview and interact with content without having to actually open it, and do the things faster and in fewer steps.

As we’ve said before, a standard ad from Apple doesn’t have to blow our minds with a completely different approach to be good, just add a few new bells and whistles and Jamie Foxx to a tried and true formula.