How To Cure The Sunday-Night Blues

The weekend is winding down, and you’re starting to feel a little blue. Whether it’s mild sadness or full-blown anxiety, you might have a case of the Sunday-night blues.

It’s not uncommon. A June 2015 survey from Monster.com found that more than 76% of U.S. workers surveyed have “really bad” Sunday-night blues, and spend the final hours of their weekends fretting over what’s waiting for them at work the next day.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to alleviate those feelings without calling in sick or quitting your job. Experiment with these tactics to start making Sunday evenings less stressful.

It sounds simple, but it’s tough to get to the root of the issue without understanding what’s bothering you, says David M. Mayer, associate professor of management and organizations at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. Many people think their jobs are not important, have strained workplace relationships, or feel that they’re not engaged in their work, “so they get excited about turning it off for the weekend,” he says.

Sometimes, you need to give yourself something to be excited about, especially if you feel bored or not challenged.

Once you can put your finger on why Monday is such a bummer, you can begin to address the underlying issues, he says. If you have workplace conflicts or serious issues with your job, you may need to work on long-term fixes for those problems to alleviate the anxiety they bring.

Many work environments have conflict. Once the week is over, you need to let it go so it doesn’t ruin your time off. Executive coach Michael O’Brien, founder of Peloton Coaching and Consulting, a coaching firm in Tenafly, New Jersey, helps his clients master “Friday forgiveness,” to forgive coworkers or supervisors instead of ruminating on wrongdoings. It’s not always easy, but it can help you shed some of your anger about the situation.

“Forgiving isn’t forgetting. It’s just a simple process to release the emotions that make us less than happy at work,” he says.