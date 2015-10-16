Too Far, or Not Far Enough: How Anthony Jeselnik Writes And Tests His Non-PC Standup Material

Dressed in all black, Anthony Jeselnik takes the stage of San Francisco’s The Fillmore in his new Netflix comedy special Thoughts and Prayers (premiering on October 16), and makes jokes about 9/11, dead babies and child molestation. While you may cringe a few times just because it feels like you should, you might also laugh your ass off—that is, if you’re a fan of Jeselnik’s dark sense of humor and devilish stage presence. If this style of comedy does not sit well with you, you will be horrified.

It’s all an act, of course, and Jeselnik, who first made a name for himself roasting Donald Trump on Comedy Central and had a topical series called The Jeselnik Offensive on the same network, is always looking for ways to top himself, crafting provocative new material that is, for sure, going to shock and offend someone somewhere. Here, Jeselnik, host of the most recent season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, talks to Co.Create about how he writes and tests the material he performs in his standup specials.

The pressure is never off when you are a comedian—you constantly need to come up with new jokes, or your act goes stale, and filling an hour-long show with laughs is daunting. “The panic that sets in is crazy. Once you think, ‘My material is gone,’ all you want to do is replace it,” says Jeselnik, who started writing jokes for Thoughts and Prayers right after he recorded his last special, Caligula, in 2012 (it aired on Comedy Central in January 2013). “I pretty much started the day after I recorded Caligula,” he recalls. “I was right back out there. I had maybe five jokes and started building from there.”

By right back out there, he means right back out there working on material in comedy clubs and theaters. “I can’t just create this in my bedroom. I have to get out there on stage, and it has to be a constant process,” Jeselnik says. “If I’m trying to develop material, I want to do as many shows as I can.”

When you headline a show at a club filled with people who know and love your comedy, it’s likely you’re going to get a lot of positive reaction, however you don’t know what kind of feedback you’re going to get when you perform in front of an audience that isn’t familiar with your style. “The big test is if I just go on a random show—if I’m up at The Comedy Store on a Saturday night, and maybe my name’s not on the marquee. How does it go there? May fans know what they’re getting, and they want a little more. They want jokes that a regular audience would not laugh at because they know me—they’re aware of my style and persona. They want the deeper cuts, if you will,” Jeselnik explains. “Regular audiences need to have their hand held.”

Jeselnik likes to test his material in front of both groups. “I like to try to find a nice balance between the two,” he says. “I don’t want to only be able to perform with my audience, but I also appreciate my audience, and I want to give them something special.”

When Jeselnik is testing his material, he isn’t out to learn if something is too offensive because that’s his stock in trade. What he really wants to measure is what kind of a laugh a joke gets. “I want the biggest reaction possible. A laugh isn’t good enough. I need a huge laugh,” Jeselnik says. “I have this high bar, and a lot of times I’ll think something’s great, and the audience says, ‘No, no, no. You’re wrong.’ Maybe I keep trying it for a little bit, but they eventually talk me out of it. It’s not fun to bomb with a joke, especially a one-liner. Maybe if I’m telling a story, I don’t mind if there’s a lull because the story is important to me, but the only reason I tell a joke at all is for laughs. So if the crowd can’t get on board, then I will eventually lose it.”