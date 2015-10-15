If “Jurassic World” Were Released In 1978, The Trailer Would Totally Look Like This

Jurassic World isn’t just the highest-grossing film of 2015, it’s also the third-highest grossing film of all time (and after its inevitable re-release push, it should easily cruise past Titanic for #2). Jurassic Park nostalgia was a big factor in the success, for sure, but also: An actual theme park full of dinosaurs that gets overrun by man-shouldn’t-mess-with-forces-beyond-his-control monstrosities delivers on the promise of an extremely satisfying premise in ways that few movies do. All of which is to say that Jurassic World would have been the top-grossing movie in an awful lot of years.

In 1978, that biggest movie was Grease, but watching the reimagined trailer for Jurassic World from gives a glimpse of what a disco-era version of the film might have looked like. Mashing up footage from both the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise and dozens of films from that era, the 1978 Jurassic World trailer captures the same beats as the original film–dinosaurs attacking, people screaming, a heroic chief of security who won’t take any guff from the bosses or the dinos–with an all new cast. Is Chris Pratt our generation’s Michael Caine? Is Raquel Welch the spiritual predecessor of Bryce Dallas Howard? With footage from fifty different films seamlessly assembled to bring the ’70s disaster movie version of Jurassic World to life, those questions become the order of the day.